These Thanksgiving Side Dishes are Genuine Abominations

The Thanksgiving side dish. The can't, the want, the won't, the wait. Some are met with pure glee and reverence, while others are met with sneers and questions as to why they hit the table year after year.

I've decided to have some fun and make a small list of the most hated Thanksgiving sides so you can avoid them. Or make them if you're that sick kind of sock monkey. I'm sure some will cry foul, but you can enjoy your portion in the corner! Do any of these make it to your Turkey Day spread? You poor thing...

Anything With Aspic

Ok seriously. Didn't this die out in the 1970s? For the love of everything good and holy keep your vomitose looking jelly looking goo off my table!!

Brussels Sprouts*

There is an asterisk for a reason. Brussels sprouts are gross in almost every preparation. The only exception is my preparation which includes maple syrup and bacon. That's the only way these little bombs should be enjoyed.

Cranberry Sauce

I know this is divisive, but cranberries grow in bogs just like Swamp Thing. This sauce will stain everything forever, is more bitter than your Aunt Agatha after the last election, and should just stay closed in the jar where it belongs for eons to come.

Candied Yams

Don't get me wrong, I love sweet potatoes, or yams. There are many terrific and inviting preparations for the sweet potato. But do they really need to be candied? Mash them, make them into fries, anything, please aside from the dreaded candy dish.

Ambrosia Salad

Dear everything that is right and true with the world...do not make Ambrosia. It's sweet, it's sticky, it's indescribable, it's just plain gross.