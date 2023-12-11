The Weather Outside is Frightful in Otsego County, New York

Well, here we are again.

Winter is here, delivering a mélange of weather to our doorstep. It started with mild temperatures and driving rain before switching to heavy, wet snow overnight. Some areas got more than others, depending on elevation.

How much snow did Otsego County, New York get?

According to WKTV Weather, Worcester got 6", Cooperstown 4", Hartwick 3.5", and Edmeston and Cherry Valley are both at 3". Delaware County seems to have gotten a bit more snow, as the majority of the county's schools are closed. Unconfirmed reports say thousands of electric customers are without power in our area. There are also reports of trees down blocking roads in various locations.

Keep checking this link to our info page for up to the minute closings and delays for schools, businesses, and organizations.

For the rest of the day...

In reference to parking in the City of Oneonta, OPD said via their Facebook page: "The City of Oneonta has opened the municipal lots for parking in anticipation of tonight’s/tomorrow’s winter weather event. Please remember that anytime there is more than 2 1/2” of snow, vehicles must be removed from City streets. Parking is available in the following lots: Market St Lot, Westcott Lot, Wall Street Lot, Dietz Street Lot and in Damaschke Field." They will make an announcement when parking enforcement and restrictions resume.

The snow will end from west to east gradually this morning. Hazardous driving conditions are expected through the morning until plows can fully complete their work. Wind gusts this afternoon of 30-40mph are possible this afternoon. The heavy, wet snow may cause stress to plants, trees, and limbs causing them to fall.

As always with these weather situations, give yourself extra time when driving, and give plow trucks the space they need to do their work!