The Sound of Music Presented in Oneonta, New York

The Sound of Music is a rare cocktail of music, powerful storytelling, and breathtaking visuals. It's so popular that most people can rattle off at least one of the songs from memory. Julie Andrews as Maria has even become a popular and often used meme online.

On December 8th, 9th, and 10th, Orpheus Theatre will be presenting the musical at the Foothills Performing Arts Center in Oneonta. These shows are currently the only ones scheduled.

What is the Sound of Music about?

The musical is the story of Maria, who is making a critical life decision. She can either serve as a governess to a large family, or she can become a nun. Along the way, she falls for the widowed patriarch of the family, Captain von Trapp and his children. As World War II is breaking out, von Trapp is ordered to serve in the German navy. His beliefs are in opposition to the Nazis, and instead, he decides to flee Austria with Maria and the children.

Where and how can I get tickets?

Information on tickets from the Orpheus Facebook page: Ticket Information: Tickets are selling quickly, and we encourage everyone to reserve their seats now to ensure they don't miss this spectacular production. To purchase tickets, visit our website or call us at 607-432-1800. If you prefer to purchase tickets over the phone, simply leave a message or email us at Orpheus@OrpheusTheatre.org and our team will promptly return your call to assist with your reservation. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and older, and $10 for children 17 and younger. Tickets at the door will be sold based on availability.

