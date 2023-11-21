Thanksgiving Cocktails to Round Out a Festive New York Meal

It's Thanksgiving. The turkey is in the oven, the sides are about done, the table is set, and the guests are on their way. But what are you going to serve to drink??

Sure, you could crack open a bottle of wine for everyone, but this time of year, there are so many cocktails you could get creative with that fit the season.

Thanksgiving Jungle Juice

If you're having a crowd, a big batch cocktail is a major time saver. This recipe calls for cranberries, orange, apple, ginger ale, cranberry juice, wine, Fireball, and whiskey. You can find the recipe here

Espresso Martini

I'm not a big drinker, but if I do decide to have a cocktail, more than likely it'll be an espresso martini. This drink is for those that love everything coffee. It's the perfect exclamation point to a hearty dinner. This recipe is strong and sweet and highly rated.

Apple Cider Mimosas

If you're feeling fancy and want to bust out the champs, here's a seasonal twist. Mimosas have become the quintessential brunch drink of choice, but this recipe calls for apple cider, champagne, and brandy or dark rum. It's best served chilled in a flue glass.

Manhattan

Thanksgiving is a traditional holiday, and a great time to bust out traditional, tried and true cocktails. The Manhattan is at the top of the list. This is definitely a booze heavy drink and typically consists of whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters. Rye is the most traditional whiskey choice, as seen in this recipe.