Why just live in a house when you can be emperor of your own compound?

The most expensive available property in Otsego County, New York, known as the Morris Estate literally has it all. Located in Morris, NY on State Highway 51, the crown jewel is the 9800 square foot restored circa 1805 manor house. The restoration took place in 1997, and the home contains 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and 10 fireplaces. There is a ballroom found on the lower level. If that wasn't enough, it sits on a sprawling 177 acre piece of land and contains 10 outbuildings.

The outbuildings aren't anything to sneeze at. Pre-fab storage sheds these are not. There's the original laundry house, orchards and pastures, horse stables, kennels, a guest house, a machine shop, and a working greenhouse. But wait, there's more! This gem also boasts an annex building with a bowling alley. The grounds feature manicured lawns and preserved stone walls.

From the property's Zillow listing: he Morris Estate was part of an original land grant from the King of England to Major General Staats Long Morris and later passed on to his brother Lewis Morris, a signer of the Declaration of Independence. The three story “manor house”, set on a fieldstone foundation, dates back to the beginning of the nineteenth century.

As of November, 2023, the current listing price is $2,750,000. If you've got the millions to spend on this turnkey property, the possibilities are endless. Open it up for agritourism, build a hobby farm, host weddings, or maybe even an epic corn maze for the fall!

The home is located at 1859 State Highway 51, Morris, NY 13808. For more information contact BlueSky Properties at 607-287-8965.