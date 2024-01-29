Susquehanna SPCA Pet of the Week – Scarlett

This week we are going to feature Scarlett, a 2-year-old female mixed breed pup who is ready to find her people! Scarlett is the sweetest girl who came to us with a shy personality. Upon arrival, she was very timid of people, but thanks to the work of SQSPCA staff and volunteers, she slowly warmed up. She wasn't here long before her fabulous foster family took her home, and that is when her personality blossomed! Scarlett still is a little shy when first greeting people, but before you know it, she is all tail wags and butt wiggles! The company of another confident, outgoing dog in her new home would definitely make her transition easier!

Folks interested in learning more about Scarlett should give the SQSPCA a call at 607-547-8111 for more information!

Many thanks to the Pet of the Week sponsor: Five Star Subaru, dog-tested, dog-approved, located at 331 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY.