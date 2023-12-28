Susquehanna SPCA Pet of the Week – Mr. Business

Meet the Susquehanna SPCA Pet of the Week – his name is Mr. Business. Every Thursday morning on WZOZ, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home.

Mr. Business is a handsome 9-year-old gentleman. While he does not have any teeth, he makes up for it by having extra toes! With Mr. Business increasing age comes health considerations, but it does not slow this sweet guy down. He might do your taxes for you after begging for pets and his breakfast! If you are interested in Mr. Business, give us a call or stop by to meet him!

To meet Emma or any of the other adoptable dogs and cats, give the SQSPCA a call at 607-547-8111 to schedule a time to visit for convenience and for more personal attention from staff, although walk-ins are welcome.

