Steampunk & Oddities Expo Announced For Otsego County, New York

Merriam-Webster defines steampunk as: science fiction dealing with 19th-century societies dominated by historical or imagined steam-powered technology. Inspired by Victorian-era industrialism, the genre took hold in earnest over the last 25 years.

In that time, a vast amount of events have popped up around steampunk. These events feature vendors selling related goods as well as performances and a whole lot of cosplay. Otsego County now has its own event, the Worcester, NY Steampunk + Oddities Expo.

In its second year, the expo promises "a day of Victorian debauchery in Worcester, NY in a real period building. Vendors, artists, authors, readings, demonstrations, curated playlists, food trucks and more." The event will run on April 20th, 2024 from 9am-1pm at Strawberry Hall in Worcester located at 174 Main St. It is presented by Eastern Otsego Farmers Market and Steamstress & Co., both based in Worcester.

Event co-host Danielle Basso: "This year's expo is building on what we did last year, making it even better. Come shop for steampunk lifestyle items, oddities, and art you won't find anywhere else. New for this year is an author's alley that will be filled with local and regional storytellers. We even have outside the box vendors such as a massage therapist and a studio that does teeth whitening and gems. We have multiple food trucks booked, come hungry! Also, please do not hesitate to get decked out in your best costumes, we'd love to see them!"

Strawberry Hall, the event venue is a converted 1892 church that sits in the middle of the village. Its age and design fits right in, as it was completed during the Victorian era. More information on the expo can be found on their official event page.