Details You Need To Know About The Shooting in Otego, New York

The story of this weekend's shooting in Otego, New York is starting to unfold as details surrounding the incident begin to come to light.

Get our free mobile app

Shots fired at a residence in Otego, New York

Per an email from the New York State Police Public Information Officer, on Saturday, January 6 2024, around 8:07a.m., troopers were called out to 307 Main Street in the Village of Otego, responding to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, the area surrounding the residence was secured and it was found that there was no threat to the public.

While investigating the shooting, troopers found that a white Subaru SUV arrived at 307 Main Street with the intent of settling a dispute with a resident on the morning of January 6. Gunfire erupted from within the vehicle, and the resident of the location returned fire. No injuries have been reported.

The occupants of the Subaru SUV were arrested shortly after the incident in the Town of Oxford at a home off Route 27. Three of the suspects have been charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm. Two are facing charges of attempted murder in the second degree, and one is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Arrests made in connection with the shooting

According to NYSP blotter reports, the individuals arrested include:

Richie Rodriguez, 34, Bronx, NY, criminal possession of a firearm, Frank Mazepa, 28, Morris, NY, criminal possession of a firearm, Mercedes Torres, 29, Oneonta, NY, criminal possession of a firearm, Sara Baker, 32, Davenport, NY, criminal possession of a firearm and attempted murder in the second degree, Jovanni Salinas, 51, Orlando, FL, attempted murder in the second degree, Tyler Culver, 30, Otego, NY, reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon-deface weapon in the third degree, possession of a firearm with a previous conviction in the third degree, and possession of a loaded firearm in the second degree.

Culver is facing additional drug related charges stemming from a joint investigation by the Oneonta Police Department and the Otsego County Sheriff's Office. Information on that arrest can be found here.

Per New York State Troopers, the shooting is still under investigation, and more information will be released at they are able to provide it.