United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Matthew Scarpino, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Buffalo Field Office announced via a press release yesterday that an Otsego County man has pled guilty to sexual exploitation of a child.

Get our free mobile app

During a change of plea hearing on January 17th, 2023, Charles Bodie, 49, admitted to exchanging sexually explicit texts with the underage victim between December 2021 and October 2022. Bodie also enticed and persuaded and enticed the victim to produce and send explicit pictures of herself. Bodie also admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim when she was between 13-15 years old.

Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash loading...

This offense carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, and a maximum of 30 years in prison. If the agreed-upon disposition is accepted by Chief United States District Judge Brenda K. Sannes, Bodie will be sentenced to imprisonment spanning 210 to 262 months. The sentence must be inclusive of supervised release lasting between five years and life. He will also face a fine of up to $250,000, requirement to register as a sex offender upon release, and restitution to the victim. Sentencing is handed down by a judge, and is based on the statute(s) violated, as well as U.S. sentencing guidelines and other factors.

The investigation was conducted by HSI, the Otsego County Sherriff’s Office, and the Delaware County Sherriff’s Office.

From justice.gov: Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood is led by United States Attorney’s offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), and is designed to marshal federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.