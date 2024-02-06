Schenevus, New York Victorian is a Vintage Stunner

I'll admit it, I'm a sucker for old, antique homes. There's just something special about old houses. Today, homes are built one after the other, seemingly from a cookie cutter template. Before this trend, grand homes were built with singular accoutrements and design accents.

Get our free mobile app

For the Love of Old Houses via Facebook For the Love of Old Houses via Facebook loading...

One home fitting this description sits on Main Street in Schenevus, New York, a hamlet in Otsego County's eastern Outer Rim. I pass this home every day on my way to work as I have done for years. I've always admired it from afar, and have always wondered what it looked like during its heyday, and what the space inside looks like.

For the Love of Old Houses via Facebook For the Love of Old Houses via Facebook loading...

We're both in luck as the property has recently gone up for sale. Located at 49 Main Street in Schenevus, New York, this circa 1880 home boasts 3,724 square feet with four bedrooms and three baths. It sits on 1.85 acres of land. The listing touts its original woodwork as well as classic elegance and one of a kind design.

For the Love of Old Houses via Facebook For the Love of Old Houses via Facebook loading...

But wait, there's more! The house has not one but TWO kitchens and lots of living space. There's also a barn, a smokehouse, and a woodshed. If this home wasn't already pretty awesome, there's also an inground pool. This is basically a resort in the middle of a small, quaint town. From my own observation, the wraparound porch on this home is clutch. There's enough space for quiet summer sitting or to even host a gathering.

For the Love of Old Houses via Facebook For the Love of Old Houses via Facebook loading...

The home is listed at $239,000 and hasn't been on the market for 25 years. Listing Agent: Natalie Steensma, Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties. You can view the full listing here.

For the Love of Old Houses via Facebook For the Love of Old Houses via Facebook loading...