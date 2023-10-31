Safety Tips for a Happy New York Halloween

It's almost time! In just a couple of short hours the kids will be home from school, ready to don their costumes, and head out door to door asking for candy. Be sure to keep everyone safe by checking out this list of safety tips.

Light Em Up

Illuminate! Whether your child carries a flashlight, glowstick, etc, having them lit up is always a good idea. They're much more likely to be seen by motorists if they're illuminated.

Makeup!

Before applying a face full of makeup, it's probably a good idea to do a quick test application, and keep it small. This is a good way to know if there are any allergies or irritations prior to putting makeup everywhere.

Keep Your Eyes Open

Everyone gets super excited on Halloween, especially kids. The safety rules of the roads that they have learned sometimes go out the window. Be sure to remind everyone to look both ways before crossing the street. Be sure to stay on the sidewalks as much as possible. Walking on the road in the dark is not safe.

This Isn't Thriller

Costume contact lenses look way cool, but wearing them may irritate eyes of all ages. A good practice is to leave them out all together. The last thing you want is an eye episode away from home on Halloween.

Watch Those Costumes

Wear masks that you can easily see out of and doesn't mess with depth perception. Ask any Gen X kid about masks, and we will laugh and tell stories about mask tunnel vision. Wear comfortable shoes, and make sure costumes aren't so long they'll be tripped over.

That's Going to Burn

Flame retardant costumes are pretty standard at this point, but you never know. Be sure to avoid open flames, candles, or pumpkins with candles inside.

Have a happy Halloween from all of us here at the station!