6 Major Red Flags For People Moving to Otsego County, New York

If you live in Otsego County, New York, there's a good chance that you love it here.

Get our free mobile app

We've got many charming and unique small towns, world class breweries and wineries, and history seeping out of every corner.

People have always come upstate from other places to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, and there's been an uptick in these numbers since the pandemic.

While Otsego County offers idyllic prospects to some, there are a myriad of reasons why this might not be the destination you're after.