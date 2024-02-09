Susquehanna SPCA Pet of the Week – Nyx

This week we are going to feature Nyx, a 1-year-old kitty who is ready to find her forever home.

Nyx is as sweet as can be! She is one of the most outgoing cats in the SQSPCA community room she is in and will be one of the first cats to greet anyone who comes in. Nyx loves attention so much that she will occasionally get grumpy with other kitties for stealing her spotlight. Because of this, she would likely do best as the only cat in her new home.

Folks interested in adopting Nyx should give the SQSPCA a call at 607-547-8111 for more information!

