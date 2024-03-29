Super Heroes Humane Society Pet of the Week – Kitty
Meet the Super Heroes Humane Society Pet of the Week – her name is Kitty. She is available now for adoption from SHHS in Oneonta.
Kitty is D-O-N-E with shelter life and letting us know all about it! She is used to being outside and would make a great working cat! If you can provide her a safe, warm space with food and water, she'll help keep the pests away! She will even greet you loudly from a distance, just no picking up please. Wondering if she would be a good candidate for your barn or garage? Contact us at (607) 441-3227 or info@superheroeshs.org to chat about the working cat placement process. Although all adoptions are subject to approval, adoption fees are waived for working cats!
