Super Heroes Humane Society Pet of the Week – Kitty

Meet the Super Heroes Humane Society Pet of the Week – her name is Kitty. She is available now for adoption from SHHS in Oneonta.

Kitty is D-O-N-E with shelter life and letting us know all about it! She is used to being outside and would make a great working cat! If you can provide her a safe, warm space with food and water, she'll help keep the pests away! She will even greet you loudly from a distance, just no picking up please. Wondering if she would be a good candidate for your barn or garage? Contact us at (607) 441-3227 or info@superheroeshs.org to chat about the working cat placement process. Although all adoptions are subject to approval, adoption fees are waived for working cats!

Folks interested in adopting Kitty should give SHHS a call at (607) 441-3227 to make an appointment to meet her! Also be sure to check out their website or petfinder for more adoptable animals.

SHHS says: Adoption is the happy ending for all the animals. You can help them reach their happy place! If you are thinking about adopting, your first step is filling out an adoption questionnaire to let us know who you are looking for! Then come on in and meet all the wonderful animals who are just waiting to join your family!

