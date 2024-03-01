Susquehanna SPCA Pet of the Week – Bud

Meet the Susquehanna SPCA Pet of the Week – his name is Mr. Business. Every Thursday morning on WZOZ, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home.

Bud came into our care sadly after his previous owner passed away. He is housetrained and very friendly and outgoing. He would love an active home where he can work on losing some weight as he is quite heavy. Please give us a call for additional information!

To meet Bud or any of the other adoptable dogs and cats, give the SQSPCA a call at 607-547-8111 to schedule a time to visit for convenience and for more personal attention from staff, although walk-ins are welcome.

