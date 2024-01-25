Otsego County, New York Spectrum Price Increase Looming

Strap in kids, your cable and internet bill is about to go up if you're a Spectrum customer...again.

Price Increase Details for Otsego County

Beginning on January 30th, 2024, you'll be paying more for Spectrum's services. This increase is yet another in a long list in the last few years. Here's a breakdown of the price hikes:

TV surcharge will increase from $23.20 to $25.75 a month

Spectrum Internet Assist, will increase from $19.99 to $24.99 a month

Spectrum’s monthly HD Box rental fee will increase from $10.99 to $12.50

Advanced WiFi charge will increase from $5 to $7 a month

TV Essentials will increase from $24.99 to $29.99 a month.

Entertainment View and Latino View packages will each increase from $12 to $15 a month

Cord cutters are already paying high prices for just having their WiFi services. During a webcast in December, Charter Communications Chief Financial Officer Jessica Fischer said: “Programmer rate increases generally continue to challenge the video space overall, it’s a viscous cycle, they push their price, we are no longer capable of doing anything other than pushing those price increases through to consumers."

Are there any other options available?

There are currently some other options available in the area, though they might not have the speed capabilities for internet service that Spectrum provides, and some local providers are offering fiber optic internet on a very limited basis.

For Otsego County, these are the top internet providers per highspeedinternet.com:

Spectrum Verizon Frontier HughesNet Viastat

T-Mobile service is strong in most of Otsego County, and the company offers their 5G Home Internet product, but availability is very scattered for now.