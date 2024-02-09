Fork Report Friday: Otsego County, New York’s Side Dish

Happy Fork Report Friday!

It's the weekend, and our local food scene is cranking with all kinds of specials and unique offerings. From southern food to unique plates, here's a rundown of what to expect.

Big Al’s BBQ of New York

Big Al's is Otsego County's home for southern and Soul Food. For today, "Its #friedchickenfriday the areas best fried chicken is on special today. Our 2pc with one side and a drink is $5, our 2pc with two sides and a drink is $8 and it you’re hungry our 3pc with two sides and a drink is $12. If you like seafood our Cajun fried catfish is on special today too. You can get 2pc of catfish with one side and a drink for $7 and 2pc catfish with two sides and a drink for $10. Ask to try our new homemade tartar sauce."

Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar

I'm a huge fan of Chef Josh Rumberger's work. He turns out plates at this Cherry Valley spot that taste amazing and are visually like works of art. Pictured is one of tonight's specials at the Tryon Inn, slow roasted pork belly, five spice carrot ginger onion purée, hoisin glaze, pickled jalapeños, broccoli rabe and basmati rice. Seriously.

Nina's Restaurant and Pizzeria

Every Monday is Hospitality Night at Nina's! They have specials on Ommegang Neon Rainbow drafts, and trivia starts at 5:30pm. It's important for hospitality workers to be able to get a night out for themselves, and Nina's does it right.

Ommegang Taphouse

Looking ahead to next week, Ommegang will be hosting a Valentine's Day Dinner on February 14th. The dinner will be a four course beer pairing dinner. Reservations are required, contact them to book.