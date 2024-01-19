How to Make Perfect Otsego County, New York Pulled Pork

In theory, pulled pork is an easy dish to make. Defined, "pulled pork is an American barbecue dish, more specifically a dish of the Southern U.S., based on shredded barbecued pork shoulder. It is typically slow-smoked over wood (usually outdoors); indoor variations use a slow cooker. The meat is then shredded manually and mixed with a sauce. It may be served on bread as a sandwich, or eaten on its own."

Get our free mobile app

All Things Cooking via Facebook All Things Cooking via Facebook loading...

Great pulled pork starts with a great cut of meat. Look for a pork butt roast, usually called a Boston butt. No, you're not eating part of a pig's hiney, Butt is old English for “wide end” like the butt of a gun. Do not use a picnic roast, no matter how easy they are to find.

First, score the fat cap on top of the roast, make it look like a checkerboard. Then, use a dry rub of your choosing. Everyone has their preference. Rub the roast, fully coating it. Wrap it in foil, and place it in the refrigerator overnight.

Henri's Hotts Barbeque Restaurant via Facebook Henri's Hotts Barbeque Restaurant via Facebook loading...

In the morning, it's ready to cook. You can cook the roast in a smoker, in the oven, or a crock pot. I cook pork butt at 225 degrees for six to eight hours. Add some sliced onion for extra flavor. The ideal temperature for pork that is ready to be shredded is around 205 degrees internally. Once it has reached that internal temperature, remove from heat and let it rest for 30-45 minutes.

Now it's ready to pull! Use your hands, or use two forks. Once pulled, serve! I suggest saucing individually, as everyone has their own preference. Don't forget the slaw! Pulled pork sandwiches are best with a scoop of slaw and some sauce on top.

All that's left to do now is eat and enjoy! Happy Fork Report Friday!