Otsego County, New York Group Addresses Opioid Overdose Crisis

This morning, I got to sit down for an interview with Julie Dostal, executive director of the LEAF Council on Alcoholism and Addictions based in downtown Oneonta. We discussed the placement of ONEboxes around the area.

Get our free mobile app

ONEbox was developed in West Virginia as a response to the overdose crisis. ONEboxes contain Narcan (naloxene) as well as personal protective equipment. ONEboxes have been placed in organizations and businesses around the area.

LEAF Council on Alcoholism and Addictions via Facebook LEAF Council on Alcoholism and Addictions via Facebook loading...

While Julie was describing what the ONEbox does to save lives, I was trying to wrap my head around how I'd figure out how to use one during a life or death crisis situation with a racing mind and pumping adrenaline. The answer came in an instant. The boxes are equipped with a screen, and a pre-loaded sixty second video that walks you through how to use it, step by step.

ONEboxes are a necessity in today's world. An overdose can occur anywhere at any time, and having them within arm's reach is a blessing, and can be the difference between life and death for an overdose sufferer.

The local ONEbox project was funded by Otsego County Opioid Settlement Funds awarded to the LEAF Council on Alcoholism and Addictions. LEAF manages the funds, while the local Narcan Initiative Team leads organizational efforts. The first phase includes the supplies along with education on Narcan, and staff to facilitate delivery. 100 boxes have been purchased for local distribution.

LEAF Council on Alcoholism and Addictions via Facebook LEAF Council on Alcoholism and Addictions via Facebook loading...

Senator Peter Oberacker said, “Opioid addiction continues to ravage our communities and the results are often deadly. I believe a comprehensive approach is needed to help those in need and that includes education, prevention, and treatment initiatives. The caring individuals at LEAF and others with the Oneonta Narcan Initiative Team are working to develop real solutions and the Onebox Project is a step in the right direction. This is exactly how opioid settlement funds should be utilized – to help develop community efforts that will save lives.”

You can listen to the full interview on This Week in Central New York on WZOZ this Saturday at 7am.