I realized as a kid that cats are my spirit animals. Throughout my life, cats have been by my side. Right now, I'm cat dad to three furry fools. One of them, Lucy, is my problem child and my ride or die. I've used the Jackson Galaxy approach to his behavior, and it's created a bond between us that's undeniable. He suffers from some anxiety issues, and we've been able to work through them. We talk and understand each other, he's definitely my once in a lifetime companion. Animal people all have that one pet.

Are you ready to find your family's one in a million quirky fuzzball that just happens to be a perfect apex predator before the holidays? The Susquehanna SPCA's cat adoption areas are OPEN to visitors! Here are some cats that are at the shelter right now just waiting for you to be charmed by their furry fanged faces.

To see all of Susquehanna SPCA's cats, click here. They can also be reached at (607) 547-8111 with any questions. Adopt, don't shop!

Kwan Yin

Susquehanna SPCA Susquehanna SPCA loading...

I'm partial to black cats, the aforementioned Lucy is a black cat. The SPCA says: Kwan Yin or "Kwany" is a lovely 8-year-old lady who is used to living in a quieter home. She came into shelter when her owner was no longer able to properly care for her, but she was so well loved. Named after a Goddess of mercy and compassion, Kwan Yin is having a hard time adjusting to the busy shelter life, and could use a compassionate adopter to help her along in a new life adventure. She may take a moment to come out of her shell, but once she does, she wants nothing more than to be pet and brushed all day!

Owen

Susquehanna SPCA Susquehanna SPCA loading...

Oh my goodness that face. Owen is a sweet, 5-year-old cat. He loves to be pet and take cat-naps. Owen is a vocal cat, who can be a bit shy is new environments, but loves people and warms up quickly says the SPCA.

Cali

Susquehanna SPCA Susquehanna SPCA loading...

I'm such a sucker for calicos, it's like having 5 cats in one! Cali is the prettiest 5-year-old calico ever! She's previously lived with cats and dogs.

Ross Mathews

Susquehanna SPCA Susquehanna SPCA loading...

Not only does this cat have a name like a male model, he poses like one too! Ross Mathews is a handsome 2-year-old gentleman. He has experience being outdoors, and although he takes some time to warm up, we think that he could blossom in the right home.

Mr. Business

Susquehanna SPCA Susquehanna SPCA loading...

Ehrmagerd that face. This guy is totally my spirit animal. Mr. Business is a handsome 9-year-old gentleman. While he does not have any teeth, he makes up for it by having extra toes! With Mr. Business increasing age comes health considerations, but it does not slow this sweet guy down.