Otsego County, New York Produced Film Premieres This Weekend

One of the things I love most in life is storytelling via the film medium. I've been a film buff since I could walk. At a very young age I was introduced to movies, and I've never looked back.

Get our free mobile app

It's so exciting to have a local film production company that puts out quality content. Joseph Stillman and La Paloma Films have been based in Otsego County for as long as I can remember. 22 years ago, give or take, I rented the apartment across from La Paloma's offices, always interested in what they were up to. Stillman has been making films for the better part of 45 years.

La Paloma Films La Paloma Films loading...

His latest offering is a film entitled "Bear" and per Stillman is a story about overcoming adversity. Written and directed by Stillman, the film stars Devlin Readie, Doug Decker, and Steve Dillon, and was almost entirely filmed in Gilbertsville, New York. It was produced by Stillman and Barry Murphy.

La Paloma Films La Paloma Films loading...

"Bear" tells the story of a 1991 Gulf War veteran who suffers from PTSD and has lost his wife to a car accident and his journey as he confronts numerous obstacles in his quest to learn the truth about his brothers past while overcoming adversity.

"Bear" will make its debut this coming weekend at the Foothills Performing Arts Center in Oneonta in the form of special director's cut screenings December 22nd and 23rd. Per Stillman, these will act as a local version of test screenings. He will be collecting audience reactions to determine what the final cut of the film will look like. The Foothills screening will also involve appearances from the cast and crew of the film. For tickets, scan the QR code on the film's promotional poster.