Otsego County, New York Animal Shelter Closed to the Public

The Susquehanna SPCA has announced that they are closed to the public until further notice.

Why is the shelter currently closed to the public?

According to a post on their Facebook page, "our animal shelter has taken in several cases of animals that are very ill with contagious diseases and/or are being quarantined due to the potential of one. We made the drastic decision to close after our most recent case today out of an abundance of caution, because our human resources are stretched too thin to be able to help sick animals and the public who visit."

Susquehanna SPCA via Facebook

The shelter is remaining positive, confident that they can get through this difficult time due to their "amazing medical facility and staff." They ask that you call them at 607-547-8111 to check in, and to keep tabs on their website and social media profiles to see animals that are ready for adoption and currently in foster homes.

If you would like to donate to the shelter, please follow this link.

Mystery dog respiratory illness spreads across the U.S.

Currently, hundreds of dogs across 16 states have been affected by a mysterious respiratory illness that vets are struggling to treat. Dog breeds across the strata have been affected. While the illness is very similar to Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex, or kennel cough, it's not eased with treatments specific to that disease. The illness is not seen as being a danger to people or other pets.

The illness does not have a name as of yet, and the cause is currently under investigation. Symptoms include nasal or eye discharge, difficulty breathing, fever, lethargy, as well as lung and stomach issues. To protect your pup from the mystery illness, avoid boarding them in large facilities, make sure vaccinations are up to date, and keep an eye on your dog, contact your vet if you notice any symptoms.