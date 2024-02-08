Hey Otsego County, New York You’ve Been Fooled!

I sincerely hope you're enjoying this dose of warm weather. In Central New York, we lovingly refer to it as "Fool's Spring". But don't put away the shovels and boots just yet. We could be dealing with an impactful storm that will hit right before Valentine's Day.

Get our free mobile app

Is there a storm coming?

A storm that has the potential to bring snow accumulations from the Midwest to the Northeast is being eyed for next week. As per usual with these kinds of weather events, snowfall amounts will be determined by how strong the storm gets, and how the storm track shifts north and south over the coming days.

Accuweather.com Accuweather.com loading...

While we've been enjoying this burst of warm, dry air, it's all set to change next week as winter slaps us back into reality. The storm will begin to ramp up Sunday into Monday from the High Plains extending through the Mississippi and Ohio valleys. Snowfall may be miniscule in these areas due to air that is too warm.

As the storm moves eastward, and colder air is introduced, snow accumulations could be seen from the central Appalachians to New England. On Tuesday of next week, Central New York could be seeing plowable amounts of snow.

What will impacts be?

Accuweather.com puts our region at a 40-80% chance of seeing 3" or more snow on the ground. The storm is expected to exit the region sometime on Wednesday. Meteorologists are looking at the Poconos, Catskills, and Adirondacks as being particularly impacted.

As always, keep an eye on our pages for information and news on the storm as well as any school and organization cancellations.