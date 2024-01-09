Otego, New York Man Arrested On Narcotics Charges

On Saturday, January 26th, 2024, a search was conducted at a residence in Otego that resulted in drug charges for a local man. The search warrant was executed by the Otsego County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the New York State Police.

Otego, New York Man Charged After Search

Tyler A. Culver, 30, is facing multiple possession charges in connection with alleged drug sales. An investigation was launched jointly between the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office and Oneonta Police Department relating to suspected sales of narcotics from a residence in the Village of Otego.

During the execution of the search warrant, suspected narcotics and packaging materials consistent with suspected drug sales were found.

Defendant is currently in jail due to separate investigation

Culver was arrested previously by the New York State Police in connection with a separate investigation and is being held at the Otsego County Correctional Facility. On January 9th, 2024 Culver was charged with four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Culver remains housed at the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await centralized arraignment on the narcotics charges.

Name: Tyler A. Culver, 30 Y/O, Otego N.Y.

Type of Arrest / Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (Narcotic with intent to sell) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (Stimulant with intent to sell) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (Stimulant over five grams) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree

Date of arrest: 01/09/2024

Court information/incarceration: Otego Town Court