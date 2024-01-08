Otego, New York Family Awakes to A Living Nightmare

The morning of January 6th, 2024 started out like any other. It was a brisk start to a January day when what sounded like gunshots rang out at 309 Main Street, shattering the peace of the neighborhood and leaving a family with children traumatized.

The home at 309 Main Street in Otego is split into three residences with one upstairs and two down. The family that lives upstairs agreed to speak with Townsquare Media Oneonta on the condition of anonymity. They have lived in the home for 11 years.

Security camera footage obtained by Townsquare Media shows a white vehicle in front of the residence at 8:06am. What sounds like 13 gunshots follows, with an individual entering the passenger side of the white vehicle before it pulls out of the driveway and on to Main Street. The rest of the video contains audio of a female resident consoling a child who says they just heard gunshots. The footage can be viewed below.

According to reporting by the Daily Star, the investigation into this incident is active, and a NYSP spokesperson said "there is no threat to the public at this time." As of publication, no details of the incident have been released.

In an interview with the female resident, she said: "There was a total of 13 shots. We are not sure how many entered our portion of the house. However there is at least 1 confirmed in my daughter's floor that went through her ceiling. My 10 year old son is completely traumatized. My son's voice at the end of that video is heartbreaking he is so scared." The photo below, sent by the resident, is of what they say is a bullet hole in their floor.

The female resident also says she has questioned the safety of her family since she moved in. She went on to say: "I have not felt safe in my home since we moved here and it's really sad. I would have picked my family up and moved but finances don't let us do that. So we just try to stick it out and I try to protect my kids the best I can."

