Lamenting the Loss of Oneonta, New York’s Subway Restaurant

If you've been following my work for any amount of time, you already know I'm an ardent supporter of local, family owned food businesses. But sometimes, some places soar above that niche, as they hold memories of a bygone time.

Via the Daily Star's reporting, I learned last night that downtown Oneonta's Subway shop has closed its doors for good, as the franchisee was not interested in renewing the lease. Normally, such things wouldn't tug at my heart strings, but this loss just feels a little different.

When I arrived in Oneonta in 1998 for school, Main Street was a much different place. There were bars for days that catered to college kids, locals, and sometimes groups of both. In comparison, food options were paltry. If you were hungry then, your options were pizza, Chinese food, and Subway with a few other places that came and went. Shout out to Bella Pockets, I still miss Chef Paul's food that he turned out there.

My first Oneonta apartment was at 195 Main Street, also known as the Oneonta Hotel, which itself is now shuttered. It was a small one bedroom with a teensy kitchenette. Being in my 20s, I had no desire to cook. It was either use my dining plan on the SUNY campus, or fend for myself. When the self service option arose, Subway was a natural choice as it was right across the street.

As my time in Oneonta drew on and I made friends and became more involved, Subway was a hub. We had band meetings, casual lunches, and meetups within its signature wallpapered environs. About that wallpaper...I loved it then, and still do. On a recent visit, I noticed it still adorned the walls. I most definitely got a kick out of that as the memories flooded back of simpler times with good friends.

A new tenant has yet to be identified. I'm dreaming of a new place to make memories in, and I hope someone reads this and decides to open a proper pho shop with plenty of bun and banh mi to go around. Vietnamese and Korean foods are what I'm missing here, and I'm tired of having to go to Albany or Binghamton for them!

I just hope whomever it is that moves in keeps the wallpaper.