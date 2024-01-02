Oneonta New York’s Foothills PAC Refreshes For New Year

I could go on and on, waxing ecstatic about the Foothills Performing Arts Center. The minute I walked out on their stage for the first time as part of a performance in October, I was in awe, proud that we have such a space in the area.

According to their website: "Nestled in the Catskill mountains, in the highly accessible university city of Oneonta, Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center is a not-for-profit entertainment and civic center that serves the cultural, educational, and community needs of the Otsego, Delaware, and Chenango region."

But the Foothills is so much more. Led by Executive Director Geoff Doyle, the Foothills is truly a gathering space that not only hosts community events, but serves as a de facto incubator for local talent. There's even a full service recording studio within.

For 2024, the venue has just rolled out a refresh to their look, unveiling a brand new logo, website, and color palette. You can check out the brand new website here.

Foothills Performing Arts Center via Facebook

Doyle had this to say about the refresh: “Following the transformation we’ve undergone in the last two years, both in regards to equipment and venue upgrades, as well as changes in productions and programming, we felt it was time to rebrand to something that represented that change and growth. 2023 was a big year for us, but 2024 is going to surpass it in a number of ways. We have a lot of big announcements coming soon. Keep your eyes peeled. You ain’t seen nothin yet, Oneonta!”

So far, the 2024 calendar is packed with fun. Personal highlights include a 50th anniversary showing of Blazing Saddles and a performance by Dark Sarcasm, a local Pink Floyd tribute that's getting amazing reviews.