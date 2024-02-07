Have you been invited to a highly exclusive event? Will you be spending this Sunday at your neighbor's Superb Owl party? According to expert Nadja of Antipaxos, these parties celebrate the Superb Owl, the greatest owl of all time. Nadja revels in trying to touch its little beak, which is solely dependent on the creature's mood.

Nadja and her husband, Laszlow Cravensworth also happen to both be vampires. Cravensworth had this to say on the matter: "Vampires have huge respect for owls. ONE: they're nocturnal, TWO: they're predators, and three: they don't give a hoot where they dump their scat."

Nadja and Laszlow share their Staten Island home with another vampire, Nandor the Relentless. At 760 years old, it's safe to say that he's seen his fair share of owls in that time. When asked about his most favorite part of the Superb Owl festivities, he shrugged his shoulders and produced a picture. Pointing to it he only said "that's the owl's egg!" The egg is pictured below.

Superb Owl Sunday is a great way to gather with family and friends to celebrate this unique and vital creature. Upstate New York is brimming with owl species, though you're more likely to catch a Great Horned Owl or Barn Owl during a walk at dusk or dawn. Be sure to listen closely for their calls!

Once you've seen and talked to a Superb Owl, it's party time. While serving wings might seem in bad taste, the Superb Owl certainly won't mind. It's a carnivorous meat eater, and may actually join you, depending on sauce preferences.

Another idea is making deviled owl eggs. Now, you never want to approach or hassle a Superb Owl, as they're wild creatures with talons and a nasty bite. You should never consider stealing an owl's eggs! Instead, use chicken or duck eggs in their place, employing your favorite deviled egg recipe.

Have a safe and fun Superb Owl Sunday, and don't forget to give a hoot!