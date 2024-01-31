Oneonta, New York Shooting Under Investigation

The Oneonta Police Department is looking into a shooting that took place on Tuesday, January 30th 2024.

OPD responded to a call of shots fired at 30 Center Street in the City of Oneonta at approximately 7:52pm. On scene, they found a 36 year old male with a single gunshot wound. The individual was taken to A.O. Fox Hospital by the Oneonta Fire Department.

Authorities maintain that there is no threat to the general public. Authorities say there is no current threat to the general public.

The Oneonta Police Department is investigating with assistance from the New York State Police, the Otsego County Sheriff's Department, and SUNY Oneonta University Police.

Unconfirmed reports based on local scanner traffic suggest the individual was shot in the pelvis area.

We will update this post as more information comes in.