Oneonta, New York Man Targeted in Narcotics Sting

Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. announced Tuesday the arrest of Michael J. Ide, 37 of Oneonta following a narcotics investigation.

On December 11th, 2023, members of the New York State Division of Parole, Oneonta Police Department and the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office searched a residence in the Town of Oneonta following an investigation by the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office and the Oneonta Police Department relating to drug activity on a large scale in and around the City of Oneonta. The search of the residence yielded narcotics connected to the defendant.

At that time, Ide was sent to the Otsego County Correctional Facility, while the narcotics were sent to the DEA for more testing.

On January 25th, 2024, narcotics testing was completed and showed that Ide was in possession of 406 grams of methamphetamine, 85 grams of a heroin, fentanyl and xyzaline mixture, 111 strips of suboxone, and 15 pills identified as suboxone. $669 in US currency, digital scales, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia and a notebook containing drug sales records were also found and seized. Charges relating to these findings were filed on January 29th, 2024.

The seized methamphetamine has a street value of $40,600, with the street value of the heroin, fentanyl, xyzaline compound is $12,750. The value of the recovered suboxone strips is valued at $2,200.

Ide faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd degree (A felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (B felony) – 2 counts

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree (D felony) – 4 counts

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (A misdemeanor)

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree (A misdemeanor) – 2 counts