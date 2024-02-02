Oneonta New York’s Humphrey’s Bistro is a Huge Gastronomic Gift

I love a restaurant that comes with a good story. Humphrey's Bistro in Oneonta delivers on that in spades. Owners Don and Roni Marikovics have stories to tell, and do so through their food.

Don describes the food at Humphrey's as "comfort food on steroids." I couldn't agree more with this assessment. Don and Roni had a career in the import/export business that took them around the world, along the way they tried all different kinds of cuisines. Upon retiring, the couple opened Humphrey's as a way to share their love of food with the community.

The Marikovics joined me in studio today, and brought a couple of dishes to try. One of the highlights was their Chicken Athena. Slices of white meat chicken are wrapped around a blend of spinach, caramelized onions, and feta cheese. It's served over rice and topped with a creamy lemon mushroom sauce.

This dish is a flavor bomb of epic proportions. The tang of the lemon dances on air with the savory flavor of the spinach and cheese. This dish is a home run, and perfect for chilly mid winter days.

Don't miss their BBQ baby back ribs. They're fall off the bone good and slathered in house made sauce that rivals examples I've had in the Carolinas.

A feature that they are debuting right now is their Fresh Froze program. Select dishes are made in house at the restaurant, and then instantly plated and flash frozen at -40 degrees Fahrenheit to preserve flavor. I tried the chicken marsala and meatloaf earlier this week, and both were just as if they were freshly prepared.

Humphrey's is located at 437 Main Street in Oneonta. They're open for dinner Fridays and Saturdays. They can be reached at 1 607-441-3366.