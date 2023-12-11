One Fatality Reported in Oneonta, New York Home Explosion

At around 5:28pm on Saturday, December 9th, a home on Oneonta's West End exploded, causing other homes to catch on fire. The explosion and subsequent structure fire occurred on Richards Ave in the Town of Oneonta.

Tragedy in the Town of Oneonta, New York

Per a release from the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, NYS Fire prevention and Control with assistance from the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office have determined the cause of the incident to be human error. The blast claimed one victim, resident Desmond D. Moan, 60.

Otsego County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Otsego County Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

As of time of publication, the Town of Oneonta has laid out an area that is restricted to the public, as this is an active scene and investigation. The area is pictured below. The town asks that all residents not affected by the incident to stay out of the area. Further, Town of Oneonta Code Enforcement as well as NYSEG remains on scene to assist residents as needed. Code Enforcement's phone number is 607-432-8606. The phone number for town hall is 607-432-2900.

Otsego County Office of Emergency Services - Otsego County, New York via Facebook Otsego County Office of Emergency Services - Otsego County, New York via Facebook loading...

Oneonta, New York community steps up to help

In the wake of the tragedy, several people and entities have stepped up and lend a hand. While a post claiming the Hampton Inn Oneonta was offering free accommodations to victims and those affected, the hotel later posted a clarification. They said:

This is to clarify a misunderstanding, the Hampton Inn is helping the victims of the gas explosion with a discounted rate we unfortunately are not offering free rooms this is a misunderstanding. We are sorry for the confusion and mis communication.

Additionally, Friends of Christmas Oneonta has created a way for the community to help. They ask that the community donates gift cards to help affected and displaced residents during their time of need. Drop off a gift card on December 21 at the First United Methodist Church between 9am and 5pm. You may also drop off your gift card at the Hampton Inn in Oneonta before December 21. The gift cards will be distributed at the Friends of Christmas community dinner on December 23rd. For more information, email thefriendsofchristmas@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

Friends of Christmas Oneonta via Facebook Friends of Christmas Oneonta via Facebook loading...