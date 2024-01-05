Nor’easter on its way to Otsego County, New York

Strap in kids, it's go time! A nor'easter is on its way to our area. Such a storm is virtually impossible to predict, but the National Weather Service has an idea of accumulation totals, and they look like they might be impressive depending on location. Currently, the Euro and GFS models are beginning to agree on locations and totals.

In New York State, watches are posted from the Hudson Valley to as far west as Cortland. Ice is looking to be a factor in the Appalachians, and heavy snow will affect the interior Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Winter Storm Watches have expanded in NY and PA.

Here in the Northeast, heavy snow is expected to fall starting on Saturday afternoon and will continue through Sunday. While snow is expected northwards, there will be a rain/snow line right around New York City. It's likely that Long Island will see rain and some wintry mix.

Currently, there is a 50-90% chance of the Poconos in Pennsylvania eastward of receiving 8 or more inches of snow extending through New England. Higher elevations have the potential of seeing a foot of snow or more.

There is also the possibility of strong wind gusts combined with heavy, wet snow from northeast Pennsylvania into New England that could cause travel disruptions and possible power outages and tree damage.

As per usual, Oneonta and Otsego County sit on what I call they "maybe line", maybe we'll get a whole lot, or maybe we'll get some. Per the National Weather Service in Binghamton's snowfall map, the stretch from Norwich to Cooperstown will see 6-8". Eastern Otsego county, specifically from about Worcester to Cherry valley has the potential to see about a foot of snow.

Text of the current Winter Storm Watch:

WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible.

* WHERE...In New York, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Still some uncertainty in the exact track of the low pressure center. The Catskill and Pocono mountains have the best chance at seeing higher end amounts.

We'll be tracking the storm throughout the weekend, keep an eye on the WZOZ website and our Facebook page for all things storm related.