Tips for Surviving an Otsego County, New York Cold Snap

I know, I know. It gets cold here in Otsego County. When unseasonably warm weather leads into arctic like conditions, there are a few things to keep in mind that will keep you safe, or maybe keep you alive.

On ny.gov, New York State has offered some region specific tips for winter in terms of driving and being at home during cold and snowy days. Most will seem like common sense, but a reminder is always a good thing.

While in your car

As transportation accidents are the leading cause of death and injury during the winter, it's best to just stay home during a storm unless you absolutely need to head out. A winter storm may make it difficult for you to be found and rescued. Clean off your car after a storm, good visibility is key. Also, four/all wheel drive does not mean all wheel stop. Leave plenty of room behind you and other vehicles when coming to a stop.

Following a snow plow can improve your ride, but do not follow closely or try to pass them. Always assume that bridges are slick, they always freeze before roadways. Make sure your cell phone is charged, and keep emergency supplies such as food and water handy. If you do find yourself stuck, stay in your car while you wait for help. Run the engine for short intervals to get warm. Try to exercise while seated to promote blood flow.

While at home

At home, if you lose power and heat, keep warmth in by closing off rooms you're not utilizing. Keep dripping your faucets, running water takes longer to freeze. Open cabinets under kitchen sinks, this will keep warm air flow over the pipes. If the power is off, stay out of the fridge and freezer to prevent spoilage.

Don't operate generators indoors, the carbon monoxide emitted is deadly. Don't fire up your charcoal grill indoors, and don't use your gas oven to heat. Carbon monoxide gas can build up this way as well.

Stay warm, spring is just around the corner.