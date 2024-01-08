Not Again: Say It Aint Snow, Otsego County, New York

Right on the heels of this weekend's nor'easter, another storm has set its sights on Otsego County. The National Weather Service is billing this storm as complex and significant, and it will bring a mix of weather with it.

Strong winds expected for Otsego County, New York

Tuesday night will see snow or a wintry mix as cold air lingers. Later on Tuesday night, the snow and wintry mix will transition to heavy rain. Alongside the rain, strong winds are expected. When the winds do pick up, peak wind gusts could be in the neighborhood of 45-60mph overnight. Localized gusts could reach as high as 65mph.

Full advisory text:

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...In New York, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 4 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts will occur in areas of elevated terrain, and along north and west facing slopes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

New areal flood watch for Otsego County, New York

An areal flood watch has also just been issued for our area. The combination of heavy rain and melting snow is setting up the possibility of flooding in areas that are prone to them. The watch runs Tuesday from 1pm until Wednesday until 1pm.

Full watch text:

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following counties, Broome, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

This map from NOAA details rainfall amounts:

