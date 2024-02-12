Will Mother Nature Make Up Her Mind For Otsego County, New York?

It's been a wild weekend in terms of weather forecasting for our area. The forecast models have been vacillating more than a 13 year old kid deciding between mozzarella sticks and chicken nuggets.

Over the weekend, we were looking at the possibility of 7 inches of wet, heavy snow while being under a Winter Storm Watch. Today, predictions have shifted southwards, with Delaware County seeing anywhere from 4-8 inches. Otsego County could see anywhere from 1-4 inches depending on location and elevation. NEPA may still be in line to be the "bullseye", collecting the heaviest accumulations.

From NOAA Binghamton: "The trend in the forecast continues to move south, so snowfall totals were reduced even more across Central NY. Due to this, Watches were canceled for Steuben County and most counties north of the Southern Tier of NY. Also, the Warnings for the Southern Tier were downgraded to an Advisory."

Meteorologist Mark Margavage, who covers weather in the Northeast, says that "This is one of the most dramatic shifts I’ve ever seen inside 24 hours" when referring to the storm track. While the NOAA prediction center shows Otsego County in line to get at least some snow, Margavage is using the 12z NAM model, showing our area outside of the storm's impact zone.

This storm has been acting unusually as we've seen, and the weather never follows a set or logical course. There's always a chance things could dramatically change - again. Check back here and on our social media for any new information as well as potential closings and delays.