Susquehanna SPCA Pet of the Week – Molly

Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – her name is Molly. Each week on Thursday mornings at 8:30 am on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Josh will host Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, who will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home which has been overlooked by visitors for some reason. Many times, it's because many animals are shy while in the shelter because it can be a stressful situation! Once adopted, many cats and dogs warm right up to their owners.

This week we are going to feature Molly, an adult female dog who is searching for her forever home. Molly came into our care after her previous home, who loved her very much, was no longer the best fit for her. She is sweet and friendly and silly! Molly is great with other dogs and loves to play, she is also housetrained! We are told she is a total cuddle bug! Give us a call to find out more information! Are you willing to care for and open your heart to this dog? Molly is your lady!

To meet Molly or any of the other adoptable dogs and cats, give the SQSPCA a call at 607-547-8111 to schedule a time to visit for convenience and for more personal attention from staff, although walk-ins are welcome.

Many thanks to the "Pet of the Week" sponsor: Five Star Subaru, dog-tested, dog-approved, located at 331 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY.