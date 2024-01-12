Iconic Comedy Film to be Celebrated in Oneonta, New York

Certain films are burned into the collective psyche, tagged with being the greatest this or that of all time. When it comes to comedy films, the 1974 classic Blazing Saddles easily fits into that designation.

Classified as a satirical postmodernist Western black comedy film, Blazing Saddles is infinitely quotable and still hilarious. It's aged well, and carries reverence from comedy fans throughout the world. Considered "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress in 2006, it was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry.

Written and directed by comedy legend Mel Brooks and starring Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder, and Brooks himself, the film is filled with belly laughs and intentional anachronisms. It tells the story of a corrupt politician bent on ruining a western town who appoints a sheriff who turns out to be his biggest foe.

On Friday, February 16th, the Foothills Performing Arts Center and Film Otsego will hold a 50th anniversary screening of Blazing Saddles at 7pm. Doors open at 6pm.

Yeehaw! Saddle up and join us for a rip-roaring good time at the Foothills Performing Arts Center as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic movie, Blazing Saddles. Dust off your cowboy boots and get ready to laugh until your sides hurt as we screen this timeless classic in all its wild and hilarious glory. Costumes are encouraged! There will be some fun trivia and prizes too!

The event is reccomended for ages 18+, and a cash bar will be available for those 21 and over. Entry is by donation. For more information, check out the Foothills Facebook page or website.