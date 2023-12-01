Hometown Throwdown: Unusual Unadilla, New York Unveiled

Unadilla, New York is located at the extreme southwestern tip of Otsego County. It is both a town and a village, with an estimated population of around 4,100 residents. On a recent leisurely drive to Binghamton on Route 7, I got the chance to take a closer look at the village, and check out what it had to offer.

Green's Long River Inn & Liquor Store

Green's Long River Inn & Liquor Store via Facebook Green's Long River Inn & Liquor Store via Facebook loading...

Located just outside the Village of Unadilla, this is the kind of home away from home that all small towns need. On paper, it feels almost like a British pub with tables, couches and chairs available for hanging out and catching up or watching TV. The menu offers burgers, salads, flatbreads and more. There's also a liquor store for alcohol to go. One stop shopping!

Unadilla Drive-In

Unadilla Drive-In via Facebook Unadilla Drive-In via Facebook loading...

Sadly, drive-in theaters have mostly gone the way of the dodo, and that's kind of sad. But not in Unadilla! The local drive-in theater still stands with a full slate of movies during the warm months. Pull up, listen in, and watch a film the way your parents and grandparents did!

Unadilla Diner

Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties via Facebook Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties via Facebook loading...

If you've kept up with my writing, you know that I'm a complete fanboy for local, small town diners. I love nothing more than bellying up at a diner counter with stools and digging in to a hearty breakfast that was cooked fresh. The Unadilla Diner is the embodiment of local small town love. Pull up a seat, you won't leave hungry or disappointed.

Unadilla House

Unadilla House via Facebook Unadilla House via Facebook loading...

Though I see it is currently closed, I love the architecture of the Unadilla House. A former hotel completer around 1804, it most recently operated as a bar and restaurant. With the right hands and vision, it could be brought back to its former glory.