Hometown Throwdown: Unusual Unadilla, New York Unveiled
Unadilla, New York is located at the extreme southwestern tip of Otsego County. It is both a town and a village, with an estimated population of around 4,100 residents. On a recent leisurely drive to Binghamton on Route 7, I got the chance to take a closer look at the village, and check out what it had to offer.
Green's Long River Inn & Liquor Store
Located just outside the Village of Unadilla, this is the kind of home away from home that all small towns need. On paper, it feels almost like a British pub with tables, couches and chairs available for hanging out and catching up or watching TV. The menu offers burgers, salads, flatbreads and more. There's also a liquor store for alcohol to go. One stop shopping!
Unadilla Drive-In
Sadly, drive-in theaters have mostly gone the way of the dodo, and that's kind of sad. But not in Unadilla! The local drive-in theater still stands with a full slate of movies during the warm months. Pull up, listen in, and watch a film the way your parents and grandparents did!
Unadilla Diner
If you've kept up with my writing, you know that I'm a complete fanboy for local, small town diners. I love nothing more than bellying up at a diner counter with stools and digging in to a hearty breakfast that was cooked fresh. The Unadilla Diner is the embodiment of local small town love. Pull up a seat, you won't leave hungry or disappointed.
Unadilla House
Though I see it is currently closed, I love the architecture of the Unadilla House. A former hotel completer around 1804, it most recently operated as a bar and restaurant. With the right hands and vision, it could be brought back to its former glory.