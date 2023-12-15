Hometown Throwdown: The Wonders of Oneonta, New York’s West End

With all the publicity surrounding the recent tragedy in Oneonta's West End, I thought it would be nice to inject just a bit of positivity and highlight some of the cool and interesting things you'll find in that part of town.

Oneonta's West End lies within the Town of Oneonta, and not the City of Oneonta. Its primary main artery is Chestnut Street, and roughly begins at Monser Brothers, with its western border being Otego Creek, and stretches northward, encompassing Winney Hill.

Jay's Place

This West End stalwart was established in 2000, and I've been a loyal customer since 2001. During the time that I lived away from Otsego County, any visit back to town included a trip to Jay's Place, usually reuniting there with friends and family. While the interior has seen renovations, the menu and quality of food has remained unchanged since they opened. This kind of consistency is almost unheard of in the modern hospitality industry. Their Louisiana Nachos are a must order anytime I darken their doorstep.

West O Tattoo Parlor

Full disclosure, I'm an ink addict and collector. I've been tattooed from coast to coast and I'm very particular about the work I collect, and tend to know what I'm looking at. When I talk about local ink slingers, West O Tattoo Parlor consistently enters the chat. Based on their portfolio, their black and grey work is impressive, focusing on detail and precision line work. When it comes to color, realism is the name of the game for these award winning artists.

Super Heroes Humane Society

Officially registered as a Humane Society in New York State and recognized as a 501(c)(3) in 2018, this animal shelter is located on Winney Hill road and has taken in 1200 animals over the last few years. They offer low cost spay/neuter solutions, a pet food pantry, and animal adoptions. On their website, you will find all the animals available for adoption. I'd adopt every cat if I could, but my three furry ninjas at home may object!

Daddy Al's General Store

When recently talking about sandwiches in Oneonta, Daddy Al's came up over and over - for good reason. In a nutshell, their sandwiches are absolutely bonkers. Served on fresh bread with quality meats, cheeses, and veggies, these subs could easily feed a few people...or just me...I love a good sub. Bonus, they have all kinds of locally sourced goods within the shop.