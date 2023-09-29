Hometown Throwdown: Richfield Springs, New York Doesn’t Stink

The village of Richfield Springs sits on the north central border of Otsego County, kissing Herkimer County. It sits on Route 20, which is designated a New York State Scenic Byway. It's the kind of quaint but beautiful town you'd want to spend a morning strolling around while exploring their shops, eateries, and architecture.

While looking into the area's history, I found something that gave me pause, I had to re-read twice to be sure I was seeing it correctly. The name Richfield Springs is derived from sulfur springs that are found in the area. Indigenous people of the Oneida tribe called the area Ga-no-wan-ges which translates directly to "stinking water".

This Definitely Doesn't Stink!

There are some cool options in Richfield Springs if you're looking for things to see, do and eat. Start at Spring Park in the village's downtown and work your way down Main Street. Here are a few suggestions to get you going!

Park Your Carcass for a Spell

Spring Park in the village is a sprawling, open space right in the middle of town that's great for a serenity break. Have a seat on one of the benches and watch the world go by, or marvel at the signature clock on the corner. In season, the Richfield Springs Farmers Market is held in the park.

Cooperate With Me Here

The village has an awesome storefront that houses the Richfield Springs Community Food Cooperative. If you want local anything, you need to darken their doorstep. Meats, baked goods, flowers, crafts, produce, canned and bottled good, and so much more can be found on their shelves.

Order Up!

No matter what off the map ethnic foods I get myself into, I will always default to the great American diner. Richfield Springs has two, virtually side by side. I visited the Tally Ho Restaurant last January, and was knocked over by their open faced turkey sandwich.

Cassidy's Diner is that small town diner you read about in a Faulkner novel or that you might see in a painting. The minute you walk in it screams "community". When you sit down at the counter and order breakfast, you're sure to turn from customer to family in an instant.

Over the Line!!!

I love an old school, small town bowling alley. Ok, I just enjoy bowling in general. I grew up watching Kingpin and the Big Lebowski. Richfield Lanes delivers that kind of experience as it contains a total of six lanes! It's a great spot to roll a couple of games with friends or family on the cheap.