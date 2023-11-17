Hometown Throwdown: Monumental Milford Will Make You Want More

Milford sits right between Cooperstown and Oneonta, New York, and strategically feeds of both areas, feeding into its economic development. With a population that hovers right around 3,000, there are many facets to be discovered.

Originally settled around 1770, the town was carved from Unadilla in 1796 and called the Town of Suffrage. In 1800, it was changed to Milford.

Let's take a look at some of the things Milford has to offer.

Rail Explorers: Cooperstown Division

This is so cool. Rail Explorers allows you to ride local railroads on human powered rail bikes that are super easy to pedal that are assisted by electric motors. In season, multiple rail tours are offered including a 12 mile round trip amongst local farm and forest land, one that meanders along the Susquehanna, and fireside tours.

Cooperstown Brewing Company

We love our local brews in this area, and Cooperstown Brewing Company is a great stop when tasting local suds. Founded in 1995, the company strives to "combine baseball and brewing so that you can celebrate America's past time in the right way." Many different varietals are offered for your sipping pleasure, and live music is offered frequently at the brewery.

Cooperstown Cheese Company

Located right outside the village proper is the Cooperstown Cheese Company. Here they make world class European style cheese. Their Toma Celena variety is one of my very favorite cheeses in the area. I've toured the factory and had it fresh right from the source. Added bonus is Don Evans' cheesecakes, known throughout the area. I'm not quite sure what he puts in them that make the cakes taste so good, but it's got to be illegal in at least 5 states!