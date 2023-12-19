Holiday Confections for Your New York Table

What in the heck are we going to make for dessert for this year's holiday feast?

It's a common question heard just about everywhere. Some people have it all figured out, and some just wait until the last minute. Luckily, we know a thing or two about holiday confections, and we're here to help you out!

Candy Cane Pastry With Raspberry and Cream Cheese

This one is a perennial favorite at my celebrations. It's basically a giant filled Danish that's shaped like a candy cane. Your guests will love the flavor and presentation. I'd say this one is for intermediate bakers. Find the recipe here.

Panna Cotta

This one is just about as easy as making Jello, but your guests will insist that you're a trained chef. Panna cotta is sweetened cream thickened with gelatin and molded. Simple! Find a recipe here.

Rum Balls

More than your friend Dave's nickname in college, these boozy treats are a Christmas classic. I've heard of people going to specific gatherings just for the rum balls. They're pretty simple to make, and are sure to please a crowd. You can easily pick flavor options too! Recipe here.

Amaretto Cheesecake

If this isn't hitting your holiday table, you're doing your guests a disservice. I said what I said! This smooth, creamy cheesecake with almond overtones is a complete package of crowd pleasing wow. It's a bit labor intensive, but all that will be forgotten when you are praised for your baking skills. Find a recipe here.