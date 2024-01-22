High Potential for Otsego County, New York Ice and Snow

It's like you're in a fight with Mother Nature, and she keeps walking out, slamming the door, only to open it again and scream "and another thing!"

Winter Weather Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service just released an advisory:

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TUESDAY TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will start as a wintry mix of snow with pockets of freezing rain. Precipitation will likely transition back to mainly freezing rain Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Snow, Ice, then spring like conditions

Snowfall isn't the big issue here, it's the potential for ice accumulations to snarl morning and afternoon commutes. Even a small coating of ice can cause a dangerous situation on the roadways. Remember: four wheel drive does not mean four wheel stop. Give yourself plenty of space and be aware of your surroundings.

Luckily, tomorrow's weather story has a happy ending towards the end of the week. According to accuweather.com, we'll be seeing temperatures in the low 50s. Open the pool, drop the top on that convertible, it's time for a heat wave!