Hey Oneonta, New York, Let’s Be Excellent to Each Other

A few years ago while teaching middle school in a rural part of South Carolina, I would dismiss my class each day with the phrase "be excellent to each other". It was coined sometime in the 1980s by philosophers and apparent saviors of our future selves William S. Preston, Esq, and Ted "Theodore" Logan, pictured below.

80stees.com via Facebook 80stees.com via Facebook loading...

Now that I have a daily radio show, I close out each one with the same phrase. It's more than just a suggestion, being excellent to each other is an ethos, one that I believe strongly in.

Get our free mobile app

During the holiday season, we're sure to be the best versions of ourselves, spreading cheer, joy, and positive vibes. Wouldn't the world be a better place if we acted like that all year long?

There are a few ways you can be excellent to each other. Get involved in your local community, and help it to become a better place for all. Work with local charitable organizations. Go see a local live music and theater performances. Engage positively on social media. Volunteer with your local emergency services departments. Show compassion and understanding while withholding judgment for our unhoused and addicted populations. The list of goodwill ideas is endless.

One more thing, while we're talking about recent philosophers, I wanted to invoke one more, James Dalton. While dealing with the debacle at the Double Deuce, Dalton encouraged his people to simply "be nice" when dealing with other people, especially in hostile situations. This ideology most definitely applies to everyday life here in Oneonta and Otsego County.

Diary of a Mom via Facebook Diary of a Mom via Facebook loading...

So, when you interact with others this holiday season and all year long, be sure to be nice while being excellent to each other. You may not be able to change the whole world all at once, but you can surely make a dent.

Have an excellent holiday week!