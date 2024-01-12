French Toast Casserole For An Oneonta, New York Brunch

Sunday brunch is the bomb, especially when your world resembles one big walk in cooler. In my kitchen, every Sunday is an event where brunch is prepared and served. When cooking a big meal, it makes life a whole lot easier to have the main dish prepared and ready to go. This is where French toast casserole enters the chat.

Everyone loves French toast, but turning it into a casserole is next level business. The dish is super easy to make, even for novice kitchen rangers. Sturdy kinds of bread are best. Pick challah, brioche, Pullman loaf, French bread. My personal preference is challah or sourdough. You can hack the recipe by slicing the bread and letting it sit for 24 hours, this will firm it up even more.

To prepare, cut the bread into 1 inch cubes and place in a 9x13 baking dish. In a separate bowl, make your egg mixture with eggs, heavy cream, vanilla, and sugar. Cover and refrigerate overnight for best results. Make your brown sugar topping in the morning, heat the oven to 350, and bake for 45 minutes to an hour and serve. The full text of the recipe can be found here.

Then there's sides. A good brunch most definitely deserves good sides, and most can be made while the casserole is in the oven. Last week, I served the casserole with bacon, sausage patties, home fries, roast beef hash, and blackened chicken omelets with mozzarella cheese. This all pairs well with mimosas and Bellinis or just some straight bubbly.

If you make the casserole this weekend, let us know how it came out. Happy Fork Report Friday!