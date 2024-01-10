Otsego County, New York’s Culinary Scene Finds a Home

Have you heard? We're talking about all things Otsego County food right here on WZOZ!

Each and every Friday we turn our discussion over to one thing - food! Fork Report Friday brings you the best that Otsego County has to offer in the way of culinary offerings from the Brewery Ommegang studios.

The show is hosted by me, Josh from 2pm-7pm. Prior to me coming to the airwaves here in Oneonta, I led ethnic food tours all over the United States and Canada, managed kitchens, worked as a food writer, and I also worked for a famous French cookware company. I also have a degree in cultural anthropology that focused on culinary anthropology.

Culture and cuisine runs deep for me, you can be sure you'll be getting awesome information right from the source. On the show, we talk about food news of the world, local openings and closings, and recipes too.

The best part of hosting Fork Report Friday is the guests. I turn into the world's biggest fanboy when there's a chef or hospitality expert in the room. I love being food bombed live on air and sharing the experience with you. Daddy Al's General Store stopped by recently with a sub for us to try, and it was amazing.

Just last week, Cheff Brett and manager Carie stopped in from Brewery Ommegang with some deep fried haddock and Brussels sprouts salad. The excitement in the studio was palpable as we all dug in and talked about the dishes on the air.

Tune in every Friday from 2pm to 7pm to catch Josh hosting Fork Report Friday. If you work for or own a local food related business, get in touch! We'd love to have you on the show.