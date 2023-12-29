Happy Fork Report Friday!

Daddy Al's General Store located at 387 Chestnut Street in Oneonta is a bit of a throwback to how things used to be, when one stop shopping at a local general store was the norm.

According to their website: "Founded in 1997, Daddy Al's has strived to make the best fresh, made-to-order subs & sandwiches in Oneonta. We offer a variety of Amish meats & cheeses, local ground beef and sausage,..and much more!"

More than just subs, Daddy Al's offers all kinds of local products, some are made by local Amish communities. On their website, they boast about offering bulk quantities of virtually anything from oatmeal to flour to spices.

But the big get at Daddy Al's General Store are most definitely their subs and sandwiches. While reporting on the area's best sandwiches, Daddy Al's name always seems to enter the chat. As today is "Fork Report Friday" on WZOZ, I invited the shop to join us live on air to surprise me with one of their favorite subs to try as we chatted on the radio.

Deli clerk Suzannah stopped in with their signature Italian sub pictured below and a side of Amish made macaroni salad. Piled high with Italian cold cuts and accompanied by lettuce, tomato, onion, and banana peppers, this sub is an absolute flavor bomb party in your mouth. If that wasn't enough, meats and cheeses are sourced from the aforementioned Amish communities, and the bread is baked in Delhi.

Daddy Al's subs are a reminder of what a true local Upstate New York deli should be. They evoke memories of the way things were at Woody's, Center Street Deli, etc. The price point for what they offer can't be beat either. They offer delivery via DoorDash, and specials are abundant as well.

For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.