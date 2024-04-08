Eclipse Themed Films to Round Out The Big Day

Now that the eclipse has come and gone, keep the energy going with these eclipse themed movies. Some are sci-fi, some musicals, and some are just straight up terrifying affairs with murder and deception.

Little Shop of Horrors

This classic, quirky film is great eclipse day viewing, and contains the lyrics "total eclipse of the sun". Starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, and Steve Martin, this is a musical for those who might not be into the genre, and features a special, yet deadly plant that really comes alive after an eclipse.

2001: A Space Odyssey

An absolute sci-fi Kubrick classic that holds up over 50 years after its release, 2001 is essential eclipse day viewing. Sure the iconic opening features the bombastic "Also Sprach Zarathustra" but it's the solar eclipse that's featured in the opening that's the big get here.

The Seventh Sign

An almost forgotten thriller starring Demi Moore, the film centers on a woman who may have something to do with the end of the world relating to the biblical seven signs of the apocalypse. One of the signs is a total eclipse per the Book of Revelations, and is featured towards the end of the film.

Dolores Claiborne

Dolores Claiborne was a fabulous book by Stephen King, and an even better film adaptation. Kathy Bates will always be remembered for her role in Misery, but she knocked it out of the park in this film. Over the film it builds towards an epic eclipse plotline. “An accident, Dolores, can be an unhappy woman’s best friend…”